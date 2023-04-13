Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 33,615 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,615 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,602. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

