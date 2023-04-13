Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 36,213 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,213 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,859. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

