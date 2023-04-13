AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.88 million. AudioCodes also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $11.29 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $357.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

