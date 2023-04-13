Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.96. 391,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average is $234.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

