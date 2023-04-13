Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.