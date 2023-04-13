Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.39

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 317994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.
The company has a market cap of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
