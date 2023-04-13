Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.39

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 317994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.