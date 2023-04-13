Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

