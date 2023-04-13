AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $194.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $170.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.65.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

