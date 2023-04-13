Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 7%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 308,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,021,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $336,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,899,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.