B. Riley Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $20.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

