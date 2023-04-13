B. Riley Comments on Applied Digital Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Applied Digital Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 100.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,900. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,216,617 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 282,118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 424,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

