B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.