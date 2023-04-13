B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

