B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.40. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,192,774 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,826,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $13,737,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,307,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.