Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan bought 7,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at $869,757.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan purchased 7,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $187,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.