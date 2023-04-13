Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Ball by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

