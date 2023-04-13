Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Down 17.1%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 8,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

