Bank of America Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $135.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $119.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after buying an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

