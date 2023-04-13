Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bank OZK worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.7 %

OZK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,717. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

