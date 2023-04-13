Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.57% of Baozun worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baozun by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,447 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 25.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

BZUN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,319. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

