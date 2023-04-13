Barclays Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $142.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.74.

NYSE PPG opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

