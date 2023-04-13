BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.03

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.03 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.75 ($0.26). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 21.13 ($0.26), with a volume of 335,333 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £90.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.99.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

