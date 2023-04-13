Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,541 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 764,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 74,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,250,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,488. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

