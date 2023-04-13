Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.69. The company had a trading volume of 318,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,916. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $567.07.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

