Baxter Bros Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 1,698,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares worth $1,735,265,267. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

