Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.73

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.73 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 116.65 ($1.44). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.49), with a volume of 201,546 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £188.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.
Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
Featured Articles
