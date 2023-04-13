Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.73

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.73 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 116.65 ($1.44). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.49), with a volume of 201,546 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £188.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.