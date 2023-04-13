Beldex Hits One Day Volume of $2.92 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $223.75 million and $2.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.73 or 0.06621967 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00062029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

