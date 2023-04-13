Bell Bank Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Bank lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.58. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.