Bell Bank Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Bank lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.
ACN stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.58. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
