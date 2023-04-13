Bell Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $200.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $226.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

