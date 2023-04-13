Bell Bank Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,748,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,404,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $464,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

