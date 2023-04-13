Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of IAC by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

