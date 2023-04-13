Bell Bank Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

