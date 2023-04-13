Bell Bank Sells 90 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,382,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 41,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $521.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.07 and its 200-day moving average is $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

