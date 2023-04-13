Benchmark Cuts Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $7.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

Clene stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clene by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares during the period. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

