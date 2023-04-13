Benchmark Cuts Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $7.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.86.
Clene Trading Up 1.9 %
Clene stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.37.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
