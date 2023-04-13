Berenberg Bank Increases Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target to GBX 168

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 168 ($2.08) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.
Industrials REIT Stock Performance
Industrials REIT stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.04). 479,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.57. The firm has a market cap of £485.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.25 and a beta of 0.50. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.33 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.
Industrials REIT Company Profile
