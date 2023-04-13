Berenberg Bank Increases Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target to GBX 168

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 168 ($2.08) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Industrials REIT Stock Performance

Industrials REIT stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.04). 479,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.57. The firm has a market cap of £485.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.25 and a beta of 0.50. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.33 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.