BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 231,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,094. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

