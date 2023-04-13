BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,074 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,672. The company has a market capitalization of $400.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.