BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 67,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

