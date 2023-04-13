BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,238 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 166,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

