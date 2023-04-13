BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,912 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,969. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.