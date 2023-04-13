BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,126 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 762,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.74.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

