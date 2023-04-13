BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 324,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.