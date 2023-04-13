Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.04. 18,545,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,705,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

