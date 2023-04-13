Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.28. The stock had a trading volume of 649,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,300. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.16. The firm has a market cap of $351.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.