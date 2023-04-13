Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,270 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 102,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,786. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

