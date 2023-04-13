Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 113,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

