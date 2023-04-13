Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,715 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $218.42. 8,645,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,792,605. The company has a market cap of $566.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.