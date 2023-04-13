Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,411 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 3.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 25,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,469. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

