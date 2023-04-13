bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Down 14.7%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) traded down 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

