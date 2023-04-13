BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 25,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 481,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Stories

