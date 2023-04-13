Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

MKC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.17. 400,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

